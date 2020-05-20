Local students receive Reliant scholarships

Reliant Community Credit Union awarded its 2020 Donald K. Rhine Scholarship to 11 area students.

This year’s recipients are Meredith Conklin, of Bloomfield; Emi Perdan, of Canandaigua; Sophie Zacharek, of Kirkville; Constance Glover, of Penn Yan; Nathan Stack, of Rochester; Zoe Creason, of Sodus; Robert Abel, of Stanley; Jonathan Parker, of Victor; Amy Tichacek, of Walworth; and Gavin Buehler and Connor McVey, of Williamson.

The program is open to Reliant members planning to attend an accredited college full-time in the coming school year.