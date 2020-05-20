Temperatures may hit 70 today

Here comes the sun — a mostly sunny sky is forecast for Wednesday with high pressure nosing in from the east. Temperatures will climb to near 70 by afternoon.

Thursday will be a near carbon copy of today, perhaps a degree or two warmer under full sunshine.

The upper-level low that has been sitting and spinning to the west, delivering flooding rains to the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will weaken and open up by Friday. This will reintroduce at least a bit more cloud cover here and a slight chance for a shower, mainly south of Rochester.

Some lingering moisture may pop a few isolated showers into the holiday weekend, but all in all, a fine stretch of weather is expected for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday and climb to 80 by Memorial Day.

In fact, temperatures should hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s into much of next week, despite a better chance for rain by later Tuesday into Wednesday.