Homes for the dying are involved in community service as they plan for full reopening

The doors used to be open all hours, welcoming loved ones of residents at House of John in Clifton Springs. That’s changed. For now, anyway.

“The house isn’t open as it was before COVID-19,” said Kathy Barrick, executive director at the comfort care home on Spring Street. “It’s usually an open house, and that is not the case any more.”

Comfort care homes, which provide compassionate end-of-life care, have had to put their usual operations on hold or make major changes to the way they do things. Physical distancing and other precautions required to prevent spread of the coronavirus caused some homes to temporarily close for health and safety. Others, like House of John, have stayed open though following strict new protocols. Whichever the case, comfort care homes, which all rely heavily on volunteers and donations, are continuing to serve their communities while planning for an eventual full reopening.

Barrick said that in keeping with state and federal guidelines, House of John is taking just one resident at a time with visitation limited to immediate family. When family members are let in, they have their temperature taken, leave their shoes at the door and put on a mask. Visits are confined to the resident’s room. A 14-day quarantine period is required before taking a new resident.

Barrick said House of John has been fortunate to have the staff and volunteers to make this work. They have also been able to freshen up the house with painting and other minor improvements on days when they don’t have a resident, she said.

At Serenity House Comfort Care Home in Victor, staff and volunteers quickly adopted the necessary protocols to stay open for a resident until April 8.

“We were fortunate to have volunteers willing to stay during that time,” said Executive Director Kayko Jarmus.

Though Serenity House then temporarily closed to residents, the home continues to be a source of supplies for those who need a walker, shower chair or similar personal safety equipment at no charge. Serenity House volunteers also rallied to make face masks for local businesses and individuals who need them.

Jarmus is working with the home’s Board of Directors to develop a strategic plan to be ready for reopening. Comfort care homes statewide and in neighboring states are learning from each other, Jarmus said. She is participating in discussions about the latest in best practices and procedures for comfort care homes to safely reopen and stay open.

At Light Hill Comfort Care Home in Canandaigua, also temporarily closed, volunteer Karen DeRosa Taft created a GoFundMe page to support healthcare workers and first responders, as well as local eateries. It's called the Canandaigua Cares GoFundMe campaign, and funds raised go to buy food from local establishments that then are delivered to first responders and healthcare workers. Recipients have included workers at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, local fire and police departments, and emergency squads who received meals. The campaign recently expanded its mission to work with local agencies providing food to elderly residents and others in need, according to the campaign page.

At Hospeace House comfort care home in Naples, staff made it possible to stay open for a resident even as the home’s executive director took temporary work at a hospital in New Jersey. Hospeace Executive Director Jennifer Emmons was granted a temporary unpaid leave from Hospeace to answer an emergency call for registered nurses during the pandemic at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in New Jersey. She has stayed connected via social media with the community and local efforts to help during COVID-19.

“We are so proud of what she is doing,” said Robert Brancato, president of the Hospeace House Board of Directors. He added: “All kinds and sizes of businesses and organizations throughout our area are impacted.”

Emmons was involved with local COVID-19 response early on in Naples by helping Rennoldson’s Market establish health and safety measures, training Rotary members on safely distributing food to those in need and coordinating mask-making efforts along with other projects that engaged many community members. Brancato said Emmons’ contributions in Naples and in New Jersey, as well as the ongoing support from volunteers and donors, make it possible for Hospeace to survive during a difficult time and plan for the future.