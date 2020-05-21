The Hinchey House, a Victorian-era Italianate house, located at 634 Hinchey Road is a house full of history. It is listed on the Federal Registry of Historic Places and has received New York State Landmark status. It was built in the 1870s by Franklin Hinchey, who was a land and tax agent for the NYC Railroad as well as a dairy farmer.

The house was built on part of the 3-acre plot known as the Hinchey Homestead. This house and surrounding land is owned by the town of Gates and is maintained by the Gates Historical Society.

The house contains 14 rooms and most of the original furniture. This house was occupied until Harmon Hinchey died in 1998 at the age of 89. Four generations of Hincheys had lived on the homestead. The house includes a two-seater privy and indoor plumbing. There is also a large barn on the property.

The Hinchey House is open for tours by appointment. Many events take place there such as Victorian teas, vintage clothing exhibits and each December “Holly Days” when 10 trees are decorated throughout the house by various groups.

There is a gift shop where many different books about the Gates area are available for purchase. The website is gateshistory.org. Telephone number is (585) 464-9740 and the email is gateshistorialsociety@gmail.com. Find us also on Facebook.

Sue Swingle is a member of the Gates Historical Society.