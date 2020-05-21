Geva Theatre Center moved its 20th annual Curtain Call fundraiser online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bidding for auction items continues until the virtual gala at 6 p.m. on June 5.
The website includes information about the auction, virtual gala and ways to donate. Visitors can view video tributes from Geva-connected artists and performers, local artisans and technicians on the production staff, and testimonials from alumni.
The gala performance will be live-streamed on June 5. A suggested $50 or more provides access to the gala; $25 of each $50 donation will benefit Foodlink. Funds will support Geva’s artists, creators, educators and future work. Visit gevacurtaincall.com for information.
Geva Curtain Call benefiting future productions
