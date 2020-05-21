Maj. Robert Squires, of Webster, is the 2020 New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductee selected by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District.

Squires served in the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry for more than 20 years, including two two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold star, three Navy commendation medals, three presidential citations, a Combat Action Ribbon and the Purple Heart.

“I congratulate Maj. Robert Squires, but more importantly I extend my deepest thanks to him for his service to our great country,” Helming said. “As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a current U.S. Army soldier, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for everything that the men and women of our nation’s military have done and continue to do to protect our freedom and our way of life as American citizens.

“Since taking office, it has been one of my greatest honors to be able to show my gratitude for our veterans by seeking nominations for the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame and personally recognizing each of the nominees. We are so very fortunate to have many extraordinary service members and their families call the Wayne-Finger Lakes region home. Our veterans help strengthen our communities and serve as pillars of our region.

“I strongly believe it is our duty to pay tribute to these men and women for their service and sacrifice. I am honored Maj. Robert Squires has been selected as the 2020 New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductee.”