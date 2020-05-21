Catholic Family Center is inviting the public to recognize World Refugee Day on June 20 through a virtual run/walk on behalf of resettlement agencies across the state, raising awareness and funds.

A Walk in Their Words will include audio stories from immigrants and refugees during the virtual event. All proceeds will support agencies impacted by recent funding cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among participants are members of MOE, a progressive rock band, who will share their immigrant stories and connections to the community in Utica.

Visit awalkintheirwords.org for information.