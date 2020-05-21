More cloud cover and possibly a shower are possible for Friday into Saturday morning; temperatures should remain in the 70s.

Yes, there is a crisp to start Thursday, but temperatures will warm up nicely through the afternoon thanks to a pure blue sky and sun.

Temperatures on Thursday will stretch into the lower to mid-70s away from the Lake Ontario shoreline, and be slightly cooler along the lakeshore.

The stubborn low that has been bringing flooding rains from Michigan down into the Carolinas will finally move east and lift northward. That does mean a little more in the way of cloud cover for the Finger Lakes region Friday into early Saturday, with a few showers possible.

The timing of these showers would be later Friday, especially south, and then earlier Saturday before clearing. A few more isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Memorial Day, but the majority of the time is looking dry and very nice with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The first 80-degree reading of the season is expected on Memorial Day.

The warmth should also last into much of next week, with more 80s in the future along with some storms.