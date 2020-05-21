Wegmans Food Markets will award college tuition assistance to 1,842 students for the upcoming academic year through its employee scholarship program.

Since the program started in 1984, more than 40,000 employees have received scholarships totaling $125 million. Wegmans will recognize all graduating employees with a certificate and gift on June 13-14.

Part-time employees are eligible for up to $1,500 per year for four years; full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 per year. Recipients may choose any area of study from an accredited college and enter any field they desire upon graduation.

Visit wegmans.com/scholarship to view this year’s scholarship recipients.