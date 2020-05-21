The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. School of Education at St. John Fisher College received a six-year accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation. Fisher is among just 21 colleges in the state with CAEP accreditation.

Fisher’s accreditation process included a self-evaluation and peer review, as well as a site visit. This is the second time the school has received continuing accreditation since its initial NCATE recognition in 2006.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work the faculty, staff and stakeholders did throughout this rigorous process,” said Joellen Maples, interim dean. “To be fully accredited in both our initial and advanced programs without any areas for improvement is quite a rare accomplishment and speaks to the quality of our programs.”

CAEP accreditation assesses teacher and leader preparation programs against five standards: curriculum’s content and pedagogical knowledge, strength and effectiveness of partnerships for clinical practice and field experience, quality of candidates recruited and selected into programs, graduates’ ability to have a positive impact on the classrooms and schools in which they teach and lead, and program’s capacity for quality control and continuous improvement.

The accreditation also reviewed the master’s programs in childhood and special education, adolescence and special education, library media, and educational leadership.

Provost Kevin Railey offered his gratitude to faculty, staff and more than 100 stakeholders who participated in the accreditation process. Stakeholders included teachers, principals and superintendents from area districts, as well as alumni and current students.

“The results of this accreditation process are due to the hard work and commitment of our faculty and staff,” he said. “It is a high honor indeed to be recognized in this way and it is a testament to the high standards our School of Education has for the experiences they provide for our students.”