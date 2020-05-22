The Sodus Farmers Market will run from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 8-Oct. 7.

Farmers markets are considered essential and provide an avenue for the community to connect with the farmers growing their food. This year’s market was delayed due to PAUSE regulations and cooler weather affecting crops.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available. Only 40 customers are allowed in the market space at a time. There will be one dedicated entrance and exit. Each vendor will be spaced 10 feet apart, with 6-foot distancing marks in front of each table.

Customers can point to items they want to buy, which will be bagged and handed to them. Entertainment, food sampling and special wellness crowd-drawing events will not be present.

The 2020 market team members are Ruth Fisher, market manager Sandy Hall, Sandra Hamilton, and Sue and Daryl Minier. Volunteers, referred to as Friends of the Market, help set up and break down the event, and offer help to those in need. This season, volunteers are needed to count customers coming in and out of the market. Call (315) 483-6403 to volunteer.

The market is located on Belden Avenue, in the parking lot of Sodus United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St. Parking is available on Main Street in the Episcopal Church parking lot and on Patriot Way; handicapped-accessible parking is on Belden Avenue.

Call (315) 483-6774 or visit facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket for information.