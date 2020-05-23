CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man was injured after his UTV rolled over Saturday evening on Ketchum Road.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Brian Bement, 27, was operating a 2008 Polaris Ranger 4x4 UTV at 5:12 p.m. May 23, when he lost control of the vehicle. Bement suffered a large laceration to his lower leg and was treated at the scene by EMS personnel from Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Bement was transported to Thompson Hospital by his family members for further medical treatment.

Bement is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.