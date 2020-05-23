What a time we find ourselves in. I hope you are safe and healthy and feel as I do — grateful to live in our caring Canandaigua community.

It’s been heartwarming to see our community support first responders, healthcare workers, and those stocking our grocery store shelves and preparing our meals for curbside pick-up.

While Wood Library is temporarily closed, our staff has been working hard. Staff are adapting to continue our mission by transitioning library programs from in-person to virtual, and creating interesting content and fun activities for people who are sheltering in place.

I’ve always felt that Wood Library is our community and I’ve never been prouder of our organization, staff, trustees, and volunteers.

We now offer vibrant, virtual children’s learning time featuring our infamous Mary Ferris who shares stories and songs from her home. Our Baker Park StoryWalk has been updated, and our Facebook page and YouTube channel offers oodles of fun activities for families and adults too!

Our teen services librarian supports teens by keeping them connected via movie watch parties and game nights. We continue to help community groups who cannot meet at the library to use Zoom to conduct meetings. We’ve added exercise classes, concerts, and book discussions to our online calendar.

While we anticipate re-opening in Phase 4, we are still working out the details of what that will mean. Our priority is the safety of our patrons and staff. In the meantime, take advantage of the exciting virtual programs planned including a wine tasting with Heron Hill Winery, financial workshops with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, and DIY crafting and baking classes. We also plan to offer a virtual 5K, run and roll.

We miss you but are happy that we can continue to serve you — our community — by keeping our WiFi on and increasing the number of complimentary WiFi hotspots available to people without home internet. We’ve purchased more eBooks and audiobooks, and 119 people have registered for a digital library card giving them free access to thousands of titles. Your library card allows you to explore family history using Ancestry and learn a new language via Mango Languages. We are assisting students who want to access OWWL2Go without a library card by using their CA Braves account.

Like so many other organizations, we also face challenges as the pandemic continues. Community-based funding, the voter-approved library levy, funds just 70% of our annual operating budget. The rest of the library budget is funded by donations, fundraising, grants, and some fees for service. Without in-person events, it’s difficult to raise the necessary funds. The library trustees recently reviewed every aspect of our operations and made tough decisions including furloughing staff and postponing projects. We have made cuts to the 2020 budget and are projecting a leaner budget in 2021.

We remain committed to offering the essential library services and programs that people rely on. As we look to 2021, there are budget items we cannot control such as mandated minimum wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments, health care coverage, utilities, and technology contracts.

That is why we are seeking a 2.86%, or $20,000, increase in the library levy. The change will increase the library property tax rate by approximately six tenths of one cent per thousand of assessed property valuation, adding just 90 cents to the entire tax bill of a property valued at $150,000. Our 2021 budget is projected to be $981,600. The share of the budget met by donations and fundraising will be 27%.

The Canandaigua City School District vote will take place by absentee ballot. All qualified voters will receive a ballot with a postage-paid envelope. Please complete your ballot and return it by 5:00 pm on June 9, so it will be counted. The library proposition is #4 on the ballot.

We are honored to have this opportunity to serve people at a time when they need us most. With our community’s support — we can continue to support our community. We will get through this together.

Laurie Riedman, a Canandaigua resident for over 33 years, is president of the Wood Library Board of Trustees.