A roundup of information from throughout the region

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

SHORTSVILLE — Seth Reece of Shortsville is one of 12 people participating in Discovery's latest edition of the program "Naked and Afraid XL." The show is in its sixth season.

The "XL" version of the show features veterans of previous editions of "Naked and Afraid" surviving 40 days in the South African savannah without clothing, food or water other than what they can find for themselves. In this season, they have the ability to banish those who aren't pulling their weight.

Reece previously took part in the 10th season of the primary "Naked and Afraid" program, which aired in 2019.

The show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 24, on Discovery Channel and on go.discovery.com.

CANANDAIGUA

FLTV to air Memorial Day ceremony

Finger Lakes Television will record a private Memorial Day ceremony at the Canandaigua American Legion Post 256 and broadcast it Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m.; Thursday, May 28, at 9 a.m. and Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

Finger Lakes TV is at channel 1304 of Spectrum cable in the Finger Lakes region. It is also an online channel at fingerlakestv.org/live.

The American Legion opted to go forward with the ceremony after the state announced that ceremonies with under 10 people would be allowed. The annual Memorial Day parade, however, was cancelled.

CANANDAIGUA

No lifestyle section today

The "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been cancelled. The business page, including John Ninfo's personal-finance column, which appears Sundays, today is on page A8. The Classfieds begin on page B4. Other features, such as College Notes and Service Notes, will appear at times throughout the week in the A section.

HOPEWELL

County to distribute face masks to residents

Ontario County will distribute 10,000 masks to area residents from 1 to 3 p.m. May 28 at the CMAC general parking lot, 3430 County Road 18.

Attendees will enter the parking lot and stay in their cars. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis in a drive-thru format.

CANANDAIGUA

COVID-19 cases increase by two

The number of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus increased by two Saturday, according to the Ontario County Public Health Department.

In a release issued by the county shortly after 3 p.m., the total number of confirmed positive cases stood at 182, although there seemed to be an increase in recoveries, according to Public Health. Currently, there were 82 patients who had recovered from COVID-19. Additional figures include 9 hospitalizations, 14 deaths and 186 in quarantine.

Figures for the total number of people who had tested negatively for the virus were unavailable Saturday, as these data were released by the state's health department Monday through Friday only.