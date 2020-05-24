The number of daily deaths at about 100 over the past week represents a significant drop from the peak in early April when the number seemed more likely to hit 1,000 than fall below 100.

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHEC/AP) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that all veterinarian practices will be able to reopen in all regions beginning Tuesday, May 26.

This news comes after the daily coronavirus death toll is slightly above 100 in New York State. On Saturday, 109 people died across the state from the coronavirus.

The number of daily deaths at about 100 over the past week represents a significant drop from the peak in early April when the number seemed more likely to hit 1,000 than fall below 100. It peaked at 799 deaths on April 8.

Cuomo said the state was now “decidedly in the reopening phase.” And he noted that the state's curve was going down even as many places in the country were rising in deaths.

The latest tally from Cuomo came as the nation's death toll from the coronavirus was approaching 100,000 on the eve of Memorial Day.