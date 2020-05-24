A road rage incident led to multiple charges for a Middlesex man on Sunday morning

Man charged with assault, endangering welfare of a child in Hopewell

A road rage incident led to multiple charges for a Middlesex man on Sunday morning, Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies report. According to deputies, Justin Scott Milligan, 39, injured a male who got a concussion and fractured nose. A juvenile female was also present during the altercation that took place on County Road 18 in Hopewell.

Milligan was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Milligan will answer charges at a later date in Hopewell Town Court.