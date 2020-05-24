The incident took place in the town of Huron.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Rose man allegedly held a knife near another man’s throat in a business park lot shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies charged Chadd J. Zerniak, 30, after Zerniak reportedly entered the business and was told to leave by the owner. Zerniak then walked into the parking lot where he approached a male subject that was entering the same business and allegedly held a knife near the man’s throat, deputies said.

Zerniak was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail to be arraigned Sunday. Zerniak is scheduled to appear in the Town of Huron court at a later date to answer the charges.