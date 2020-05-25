The season opener is set for June 6, with a pair of practice dates in the days before

CANANDAIGUA — After nearly a month and a half delay, the gates will finally swing open at Land Of Legends Raceway for a pair of practice dates Tuesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 4.

The 2020 season-opening 'Saturday Spectacular' has been scheduled for June 6 featuring a five-star show of open-wheel, full-fender and winged action at the Ontario County Fairgrounds clay oval.

“I'm just as anxious as the fans and racers to get the show going; it's been too long of a wait, but keeping everyone safe and healthy remains the top priority,” stated Paul Cole, set to kick off his third successive season promoting the half-miler. “We're following Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order of social distancing so no spectators will be allowed in the grandstands and concession booths will stay shuttered. We're looking forward to opening up both areas when normalcy returns in a few more weeks”

Cuomo's latest Executive Order 202.32 was given May 21 with Cole forced to abide by the following segment: "Any licensee or franchisee of a racetrack in the State is hereby permitted to operate such racetrack as of June 1, 2020, provided such racetrack does not permit any visitor or fan into the facility, and allows on site only essential personnel; and provided further that such licensee or franchisee of a racetrack, and all essential personnel adhere to any directive or guidance issued by the Department of Health and/or by the Gaming Commission."

Although fans will be unable to attend the early-season spectaculars, the Land of Legends Raceway camera crew is gearing up to provide live video coverage of every event exclusively through LOLR TV. Download the LOLR mobile app found at Google Play — shorturl.at/kvw59 — or the App Store — shorturl.at/movX5 — to secure a raceday pass. Both apps offer schedule (rain out/change notifications) and ticket information and updated division point standings, along with order of events and lineups on race night while viewing LOLR TV. Along with live raceday action, LOLR TV's in-house streaming video service also grants access to video archives plus exclusive subscriber-only video content not found anywhere else.

The practice sessions June 2 and 4 each run 5-8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Pit passes are available at $20 each.

The 57th season-opener slated for June 6 provides a unique two-part program. A complete show of Street Stock and Hobby Stock racing leads off the afternoon bill at 2:30 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. The 7 p.m. nightcap showcases the Pepsi Big-Block Modifieds along with Speed Connection Sportsman and Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Cars. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the pit pass fee is $40 for both afternoon and evening affairs.

The same schedule of classes and events will be staged June 13.

With a half-dozen shows already canceled in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cole has also inked a pair of mid-week specials to provide additional paydays for his valued race teams. Gates open at 4 p.m., and race time for both new shows is 7 p.m.

On June 9, an open-wheel doubleheader is on tap with the mighty Mod Squad in a $2,500-to-win 40-lapper and DIRTcar Sportsman chasing the $1,000 winner's share in a 30-lap finale.

A 360 Patriot Sprint Tour special highlights the June 17 card with the 30-lap A-Main victor pocketing $2,000 while Sportsman returns for another shot at the $1K top prize in 30 laps of feature racing.

Live video coverage for each of the scheduled race dates (June 6, 9, 13 and 17) can be seen on Land of Legends TV for $15.

Log into www.landoflegendsraceway.com often, as updated schedule information for the season ahead will be posted when confirmed. To discuss marketing opportunities available at the track in 2020, contact LOLR GM Greg Emerson via e-mail gemerson@landoflegendsraceway.com.