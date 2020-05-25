That means hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen. Professional services, support, real estate and rental leasing will also get the green light to open.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes region could begin the second phase of reopening on Friday.

That means hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen. Professional services, support, real estate and rental leasing will also get the green light to open.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there would be at least two weeks between phases. The region began the first phase May 15.

The third phase will include restaurants, food service as well as hotels and accommodations. The earliest this phase could begin is June 12.

The fourth and final phase includes arts, entertainment, recreation and education. This phase is not expected to happen until the end of June, at the earliest.