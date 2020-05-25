We saw the Bristol Hills and beyond from this park with a view

You can see for miles from way atop Gannett Hill at Ontario County Park. That’s where Rosie and I headed on the sunny Saturday before Memorial Day.

Home to the famous scenic lookout, a.k.a. the “Jump-Off” (Rosie, don’t!), we pranced through a field of dandelions and followed any path that tickled Rosie’s fancy. So much to explore. There are 410 acres with woods and open lands, tent sites, RV pads, cabins, and hiking and biking trails. Rosie did a little fishing. She begged me to bring her back again soon, so next time we could park ourselves at a picnic pavilion, fire up a grill and cook a hearty meal.

See you then!

Check it out at Visit Finger Lakes: https://www.visitfingerlakes.com/listings/ontario-county-park-at-gannett-hill/508/

"Sherwood in the Forest" features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood.