Temperatures could reach 90 degrees later on today in some areas of the Finger Lakes region

Monday is already off to a summery start, and the rest of Memorial Day will feature hazy sunshine and very warm and muggy weather.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s for most, while some areas south of Rochester may get close to 90 degrees Monday afternoon. Closer to Lake Ontario, a lake breeze will keep it cooler.

It looks like another warm day on Tuesday, with a spot shower or storm.

The heat continues into Wednesday and Thursday before rain arrives Friday and much cooler and drier air moves back in by the weekend.