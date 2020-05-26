Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Lori Lynn Cramer, of Irondequoit, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Science in marketing communications from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Penfield

Miranda Andre, Taylor Ball, Elissa Brownell, Lily Caron, Joan Crowley, Carina Fess, Danielle Freezee, Katelyn Garside, Anna Granat, Matthew Herko, Grace Hossler, Joshua Knaak, Tori Kogler, Vivian Lucas, Charlotte Paille and Melina Pinzon, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lynn Badilla and Michael MacDonald, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford. Badilla majors in social work. MacDonald studied marketing communications.

Jack Milko, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Gabrielle Pancio, of Penfield, recently joined the University of Delaware chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Rochester

Helin Abdullah, Camryn Brush, Catherine Budinger, Jacklyn Cleaveland, Elise Coon, Mitchell Culver, Patrice Edwards, Yaliza Frank, Yoly Garcia, Nicole Gattie, Elyse Gosney, Cailyn Hess, Bridget Kalish, Tyree Malone, Luis Mateo, Regan McGwin, Tahime Menelas, Jessica Michels, Hannah Noble, Katrina Olson, Coleton Pallatto, Susan Rollinson, Lakisha Sims, Amelia Snyder, Jasmine Torres, Margaret Vay and Idallas Wearing, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Catherine Blondell, Zachary Bokuniewicz, MacKenzie Corbett, Kathleen Donlin-Smith, Aidan Ferrin, Christopher Finley, Shiyandra Goins, Rachel Greer, Monica McCracken, Stephanie Mongelli, Kaitlyn Niedermeier and Tyler Stenglein, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Justin Davis, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in digital media journalism, magna cum laude, from Ashland University in Ohio.

Taijanah Jackson, of Rochester, was recognized during the 2020 Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program Honors Convocation at Buffalo State College. Farrington was among students achieving a 3.0 GPA each semester of 2019-20, and a cumulative GPA through 2020.

Katy Lowe, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kevin Ruff, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from SUNY Potsdam.

Webster

Isabella Altieri, Morgan Beaton, Lindsey Boye, Brendan Broderick, Patrick Broderick, Joshua Brown, Sarah Bruen, Thomas Burkhard, Olivia Callery, Alexa Carosa, Logan Champlin, Taylor Coonelly, Anna Eggert, Giana Ferrara, Elena Garcia, Julie Geraci, Heather Hoderlein, Caroline Holley, Selin Ince, Alise Kilmer, Madison Knapp, Willow Knight, Owen Ledermann, Anne Marshall, Allison Martucci, Olivia Mazza, Madison McIntee, Meghan Mendola, Adriana Morelli, Katherine Nesbitt, Sarah Nesbitt, Matthew Palmer, Joshua Pomerleau, Katherine Tereschenko, Jamie White, Taylor White, Grace Whitenack, Damian Wright and Liliana Zucaro, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Maxwell Barry, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 4.0 quality point average.

Ashley Brindisi, Samantha Brown, Dilara Calik, Stephen Foster, Kathryn Glagolev, Meghan Kiely, Alexandra Kiley, Joseph Lanzafame, Carolyn Lawson, Patrick Manou, David Phelps, Nicole Pucci, Sean Rosenberry, Jillian Severin and Alyssa Viggiani, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Ryan Canham, Gabrielle Scott and Joseph Small, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam. Canham received a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in literature/writing and middle/secondary English education. Small received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics, summa cum laude.

McKenna Haskins, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Christopher Kowalski, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Catherine Smugereski, of Webster, recently joined the Elmira College Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, a national theater honor society.