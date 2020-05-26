Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Gates

Anna Halpa, of Gates, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Nicole Bansbach, Michael Denise, Anna Kneeland, Noah Martella, Justin Pumputis and Taylor Tydings, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Sicilia Lenzo, Ashlyn Raines, Allison Risewick and Hanna Walker, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Jenny Adams, Renata Amico, Jacquelin Janis, Natalie Johns, Rayna Kent, Elizabeth Martinez, Jennifer Modzel, Hope Montimerano, Patrick Neary, Kevin O'Dell, Claire O'Reilly, Raysha Rivera, Amy Shurtliff and Precious Taylor, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Renee Angarano, Lauren Begy, Deniqua Belcher, Max Borrelli, Aaron Boyko, Emily Brand, Sabrina Bui, Vy Bui, Samantha Burkovich, Rita Cancellieri, Nicholas Capostagno, Meaghan Clark, Megan Crawford, Isabella DiGuardi, Andrew Dinsmore, Jessica Donath, Shelby Ennis, Maria Esposito, Lindsay Fink, Jenna Girolamo, Alicia Gonzalez, Giovanni Greer, Annalyse Greider, Rachel Haller, LaMont Haywood, Mikaela Heslin, Erynn Hill, Kaitlyn Horswell, Falastin Ibrahim, Lul Ibrahim, Michael King, Victoria Lebedko, Rhys Levesque, William Levesque, Benjamin Lyon, Nevasse Magone-Fragale, Rayna Mandara, Jillian Masetta, Dominique Mattia, Samuel Melita, Nejra Mirvic, Lianne Moscato, Julianna Murphy, Julia Napolitano, Lauren Nichols, MacKenzie Noto, Tahtiannah Odum, Isabella Orologio, Victor Pascucci, Cameron Perez, Abbey Pettit, Ashley Plane, Gianna Ragonese, Sarah Read, Mackenzie Reed, Joshua Rowlinson, Adoniadis Savidis, Daniel Shaw, Brianna Sieper, Olivia Skrotzki, Katelyn Smith, Brianna Spirko, Molly Swidrak, Grace Taylor, Brook Tekle, Amber Temple, Katherine Thomas and Nicole Todd, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Justin Davis, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in digital media journalism, magna cum laude, from Ashland University in Ohio.

Trevor Dennis and Haley Emhof, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam. Dennis received a Master of Science in Teaching in Earth science secondary education. Emhof earned a Bachelor of Music in music education, summa cum laude.

Diego Orfin, of Rochester, recently joined the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Savannah Scott, of Rochester, recently received the Gold Seal of Biliteracy for functional fluency certification after completing an online assessment. Scott majors in theater at Bob Jones University in South Carolina.