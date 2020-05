The occupants ran off after the crash earlier this morning; 2 others were hurt, according to Rochester police

Rochester police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city's north side.

It happened on Joseph Avenue, near Avenue D, around 12:30 a.m. today.

Police said the driver of a red Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into another car. The people inside the Charger ran off.

Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.