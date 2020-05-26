The Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation is now Elevate Rochester. The updated name and logo represent a statement of the organization’s mission and rededication to the annual Ethie Awards.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethie Awards process will resume next year. The organization’s annual celebration each October will award the Ethie to organizations that meet the standards in four areas of ethical behaviors: ethical leadership, organizational excellence, response to ethical dilemmas and corporate citizenship.

Visit rochesterbusinessethics.com for information.