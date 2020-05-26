Wednesday also looks to be a scorcher.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday, and the Finger Lakes region is expected to experience close to record-breaking high temperatures.
The forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees; the record high is 90 set in 1944. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours.
Another chance at record-breaking high temperatures comes Wednesday.
Showers and possibly thunderstorms are possible both Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will get back into the 70s by Friday and into the weekend.