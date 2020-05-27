Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Wednesday morning blaze that significantly damaged the home.

Six people escaped a fire at an Elmdorf Avenue home in Rochester around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, crews said the entire back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Two adults and four children inside the house made it out safely.

The home has significant damage.

The deputy fire chief said the call originally came in as an air conditioner on fire, but they're still investigating the cause.