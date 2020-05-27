Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced the scheduled reopening of the Downtown Filing Office to in-person transactions on June 8.

The office, located on the first floor of the County Office Building, has been closed to in-person transactions since March, but continued to provide services remotely.

A number of changes were implemented to provide a safe environment for all staff and customers. Some services will be available by appointment only to limit the number of people in the office at the same time.

Some services will continue to be handled by mail only until staff can work through the backlog of services that were closed to the public. New acrylic barriers and physical distancing signage were installed in all customer service areas.

A customer code of conduct and office rules will be posted to encourage healthy practices during a visit. All individuals entering the County Office Building will be given a temperature screening, per County Executive Adam Bello’s executive order. Everyone must wear a mask when they are in the County Clerk’s Office.

“I want to thank County Executive Bello, Administrative Judge Doran and all our government partners who have continued to work with us to balance the health of our community and staff while keeping these vital services accessible to the public,” Romeo said. “We ask for continued patience from Monroe County residents as we enter the reopen phase. Many of our processes have changed in order for us to avoid gatherings or a large number of people waiting in our confined office space.”

Visit bit.ly/3dkfgSE for information.