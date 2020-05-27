FLH Medical P.C. is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its Urgent Care locations in Finger Lakes Health Commons, 789 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, and Lifecare Medical Associates, 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls.

Antibody testing will determine whether a patient has ever been exposed to COVID-19. The test is performed through a blood draw and results are available between three to five days. Any asymptomatic patient can be tested and it is recommended they call their health insurance plan to see if the test is covered.

Patients are encouraged to call ahead to limit time in the waiting room. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Geneva and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seneca Falls. Call 315-781-2000 to contact the Geneva Urgent Care or 315-835-4900 for Seneca Falls.