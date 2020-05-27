Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford continues to be closed to visitors, and will not be open for interpretation, tours or programs until the Finger Lakes region reaches Phase IV, which at the earliest will start at the end of June.

As a result, GCV&M is canceling Celtic Faire and 1812 Weekend (scheduled for June 13-14 and June 20-21, respectively) and postponing Kids Free Days (June 27-July 3). It’s expected that the museum will be restricted to holding events that do not concentrate large groups of participants and audience members. With that in mind, GCV&M cancelled the annual Civil War Reenactment and Encampment (July 18-19).

GCV&M is planning to host Summer Camp starting July 13, and is working to modify class sizes, programs, and health and safety protocols to support campers and staff. Decisions regarding planned events in August and beyond will evolve with ongoing health and safety recommendations. Email stone@gcv.org for information.

As GCV&M plans to welcome back visitors to the Historic Village, Nature Center and John L. Wehle Gallery in the future, the museum will adopt and enforce measures to help support the health and safety of staff and guests.

GCV&M expanded the ways it connects online with guests of all ages. The Family Fun & Learning webpage and social media channels feature read-aloud story times, coloring pages and blog posts from staff and content experts. Teachers, students and families can share ideas and their own creations in the Teaching & Learning with GCV&M and Family Fun & Learning with GCV&M companion groups on Facebook.

To access virtual programs, visit gcv.org or search @gcvmuseum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.