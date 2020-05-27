Cooler temps are in the weekend forecast

A record for heat was set Tuesday when the temperature climbed to a high of 93 degrees; the old record for the Finger Lakes region was 90 degrees.

The high today will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon although there is only a slight chance. On Thursday, the area will experience a greater chance of scattered showers with temperatures still in the 80s.

Friday will be the last hot day before temperatures return closer to average.

A cold front passes Friday and by Saturday, temperatures will be back in the upper 60s. A cooler and dry weekend is ahead.