Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley recently announced the appointment of Alan Laird as chief of police for the town of Irondequoit.

He will take permanent command of the 53-officer department, filling the vacancy created by the departure of former Chief Richard Tantalo.

“The Irondequoit Police Department is one of our community’s finest assets,” Seeley said. “Over the past two decades, Alan Laird has distinguished himself as a man of integrity and a fine police officer. He has also been part of the leadership team that continues to look to the future and ensure the IPD lives up to its core mission of keeping our town safe and ensuring that the bond between law enforcement and all members of the Irondequoit community remains strong.”

Laird has served as a police officer for 25 years and joined IPD in 2000. He became the department’s captain in May 2019, where he worked to maintain and enhance community engagement with residents and businesses within and surrounding Irondequoit.

“The Irondequoit Police Department has a long tradition of serving the community with dedication and distinction,” Laird said. “We at the Irondequoit Police will work tirelessly to maintain the strong bond between the police and the community it serves. I am humbled and honored to have been selected by the supervisor and town board members to lead the department as its chief.”