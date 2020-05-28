Jeffrey Pier, of Chili, will become executive director of Child Care Council Inc. on June 26. He succeeds CEO Barbara-Ann Mattle, who recently announced her retirement.

Pier comes to Child Care Council after serving as executive director of the Healing Connection, an eating disorder treatment program for adolescents and adults.

“I look forward to the wonderful opportunity to build on the success of Barbara-Ann Mattle and the Council staff in their efforts to improve access to quality child care,” Pier said. “I firmly believe we can be successful through team-building and collaboration, and I will bring my passion for program development, staff collaboration and client-centered services to help meet the child care needs of our community.”

Pier has years of experience working with people experiencing trauma, and saw the impact on their health and feelings of self-worth. He was director of programs and services at Willow Domestic Violence Center, regional director for the rape crisis program at Planned Parenthood of Western New York — RESTORE, and program manager at St. Joseph’s Villa.

He earned a master’s degree in public administration from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in human service from Empire State College.