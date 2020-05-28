Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Abigail Adams, Adam Dake, Lauren Freitas and Robert Weymers, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Kinsey Ashe, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Andrew Doody, of Farmington, and Matthew Brotsch, Marissa Cristillo, Shannon Devanny, Kristen Simmons, Lauren Whitney and Lauren Williamson, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with bachelor’s degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Gabriel Lind and Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Ryan Lukas, of Victor, joined the national honor society for first-year success, Alpha Lambda Delta, for 2019-20. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA in their first semester or year. Lukas studies biology at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.