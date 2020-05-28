GENESEO — A lengthy police chase that included gunfire from both sides ended in the death of the driver of a tractor-trailer in Geneseo Wednesday night.

Geneseo County SHeriff's Deputies say it started in LeRoy, Genesee County when deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding. The driver had originally stopped, then drove off.

Deputies say he fled, going first to Batavia, then back to LeRoy, into Pavillion, then to Geneseo and onto I-390, only to end up back in Geneseo. Deputies say he alternated between normal speeds and slow speeds but was never traveling at high speeds.

The tractor-trailer entered Livingston County at around 9 p.m. according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and they attempted to spike it.

Hyper-Reach was used to clear civilians off the road according to the sheriff, because the driver was firing shots out of the truck while weaving in and out of lanes toward patrol cars, hitting several patrol cars with the truck, as well as bullets.

"He had no regard for human life," Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said.

Deputies say they took shots at the vehicle near exit 20A on I-390 with long guns.

The chase ended at Lakeville Road near the Wegmans in Geneseo, where deputies were waiting with long guns. They also had an armored vehicle en route.

The LCSO confirmed the driver is dead. They could not confirm who he was or what caused the incident.

"He was purposefully trying to hurt cops tonight, and this is how it ended," Sheriff Dougherty said.

No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured in the incident according to deputies, though there were close calls.

The GeneseE County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police assisted in the pursuit and are assisting in the investigation.