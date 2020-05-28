Jose has the most adorable face with sad eyes that will melt your heart. He is a fluffy lap cat, and does great with other cats and dogs. Jose was found battered and starving on the city streets.

Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Rochester. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.