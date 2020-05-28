The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Rochester police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting near Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday and found a 20-year-old man from the city with at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said at this time they aren’t sure whether he was shot from a vehicle or by a person on foot, but they do not believe the victim was the intended target.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and the victim’s name had not been released as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.