Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys announced this year’s Directors’ Award winner is Resolve of Greater Rochester Inc.

The GRAWA Directors’ Award originated in 1986. Previous winners are former U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-25th District; Susan B. Anthony House; Ibero-American Action League; and the National Council of Jewish Women.

“The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys bestows its Directors’ Award upon a person or organization whose activities enhance the lives of women,” President Carey Ann Denefrio said. “This year, GRAWA would like to recognize Resolve for the important work it does providing innovative therapeutic services to those affected by intimate partner violence.

“GRAWA is impressed with the success rate of Resolve’s survivor transition program and the fact that cost is not a barrier to obtaining therapy. GRAWA also appreciates Resolve’s role as collaborator and community educator to mental and behavioral health professionals.”

Resolve of Greater Rochester seeks to develop and deliver community-centered programs and services that empower people and communities to break the cycle of domestic violence. In addition to its survivor transition program, Resolve offers the intimate partner violence workshop for mental health professionals and ACT, a trauma-informed self-protection course.

“1 in 3 women, 1 in 7 men and nearly half of the LGBTQ+ community will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime,” said Mary Whittier, interim CEO of Resolve. “Right now, there is an increase in IPV with the COVID-19 stay-home mandates. According to Gov. Cuomo’s briefing on May 1, domestic violence reports in New York state were up 15% in March and 30% in April.

“This award couldn’t have come at a better time. It highlights the critical work we are doing in our community and the monetary award will help support our innovative programs. During the COVID-19 crisis, Resolve is offering teletherapy, phone counseling and virtual group therapy for domestic violence survivors.”

Visit resolve-roc.org for information.