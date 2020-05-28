The decision is made with "a heavy heart"

HOPEWELL — Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center Thursday announced its summer season would be officially canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes after all artists scheduled for the season have canceled or postponed their tours, and as CMAC and other arts and entertainment venues await word on when they can reopen under the state's phased-in plan as well as the specifices of what a reopening will entail.

The venue made the announcement “with a heavy heart” on its website. “The safety of our staff, artists, community, and fans remains our #1 priority,” the message read. “Over the next year, we will be working hard to implement the necessary enhancements at CMAC to ensure we can be back … in 2021.”

Ginny Clark, president of Friends of CMAC, noted that CMAC officials had tried to remain optimistic about salvaging some of the season, but eventually it was clear that doing so would be untenable.

"I would say, I think as May started to come into the picture and several artists were canceling shows, we were holding out for a glimmer of hope," Clark said. "Over the last three weeks we were realizing that the season was going to go away." Ontario County and Finger Lakes Community College had expressed willingness to do what was possible to help, she said, but in the end, it came down to decisions by the artists, the state of the industry, and the state directives — "it was virtually impossible to pull it together."

Phil Yawman, a long-time CMAC board member, concurred. "We could have prepared the space if the rules had changed" as the reopening phases continued, he said. "We were prepared to do what we needed to do for the venue. The decision was largely made for CMAC by the artists."

The season originally was going to start this Saturday, May 30, with an opening show by the Trey Anastasio Band and Jason Isbell. Luke Combs, Brandi Carlisle and Tim McGraw also were to have performed, as was KISS on what was billed as its farewell tour.

Two of the scheduled 2020 performers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Thomas Rhett, have rescheduled and are to perform at CMAC in 2021.

Several sponsors and box-seat holders have donated their 2020 support to the venue, and others have rolled the payments over into the 2021 season. Clark indicated she is "overwhelmed" by the level of community support.

"It is an independent venue; the driving force and the driving success has always been the community," she said. "We've always been about the box-seat holders and the sponsors. It's because of them that, quite frankly, we will survive and be okay. These donors donated their 2020 season (payments) to CMAC so we can do whatever we do that needs to be done, and continue to pay our bills" — mortgage, insurance, maintenance. "... I am truly overwhelmed by the support of the donors, box holders and the community at large. It goes to show how important the community feels about this venue."

Yawman echoed her sentiments: "It's been an incredible display of support from the community for the venue," he said. "I think it's a wonderful testimony to the asset that this venue has become for the community."

CMAC is directing ticket holders to its events page, which describes Ticketmaster refund policies.

Over the next few months, CMAC staff will be exploring sanitization and safety measures, in accordance with state and municipal directives and guidelines from the industry. What form they ultimately will take remains a work in progress, Clark noted. In the event there is no vaccine in place by next year, planning a season may require planning to accommodate less than a full-capacity crowd. Clark noted that CMAC does have the advantage of a large lawn, plus removable seats in the amphitheater "shell" to allow for social distancing. It will require "creative thinking" in accordance with government mandates, she said.

"I wish I had a crystal ball, but I don't — we'll just have to be prepared and ready," Clark said.

In the short term, Yawman says it's a matter of "working through what the new state of care will be for the venue as it relates to safety and sanitization." Long-term, he has no worries about CMAC's future — noting both the level of community support seen and its recent successful seasons: "We were coming off the best year in the history of CMAC," he said.

"I think live music and people's desire to gather and their thirst for entertainment — the long-term foundations of that remain very, very strong," Yawman said.

Elsewhere in the region, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Genesee County has not canceled its summer concert season entirely, but most 2020 acts — including the Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts and Maroon 5 — have canceled or postponed their performances, according to LiveNation.com.

Includes reporting from Rochester Democrat and Chronicle staff writer Marcia Greenwood