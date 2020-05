Weekend temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s.

Another day in the Finger Lakes region, and more warm and muggy conditions, at least through Friday.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha will bring some rain today, and on Friday, a cold front will pass through the area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front and behind it cooler conditions can be expected.

This weekend, temperatures fall back into the 60s with sunny skies and dry conditions.