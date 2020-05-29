The student team from Brighton High School was crowned New York LifeSmarts champions for 2019-20.

LifeSmarts, a consumer education competition that challenges teens in grades 9-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and

responsibilities, is a program of the National Consumers League.

The winning team, coached by Mike Blake, consists of juniors Alex Dorsey, Elizabeth George, Gwyneth Palacios, Faith Stanley and Mattie Valinsky (captain).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person 2020 National LifeSmarts Championship was canceled. The Brighton team qualified for the 2021 Championship, which will be held April 17-20 in Cincinnati.

“LifeSmarts participants in New York have gained many of the consumer ‘smarts’ they’ll need to make it in the real world,” said Lisa Hertzberg, LifeSmarts program director. “We’re proud to crown the deserving teens from Brighton High School this year’s New York champions and hope to see them in Cincinnati next year.”

In 26 years, LifeSmarts has educated more than 1 million students about core consumer topics, helped students develop critical-thinking skills and provided leadership opportunities. LifeSmarts students also give back through community service projects.

“LifeSmarts participants win by learning to avoid common consumer pitfalls, navigate the government and understand credit card jargon before they have to sign on the dotted line,” said Sally Greenberg, executive director of NCL, a nonprofit watchdog organization based in Washington, D.C.