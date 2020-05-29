Events, including performances, discussions and a masterclass, will take place June 5-26

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

The Geneva Music Festival has developed an online program to connect audiences with world-class musicians and music.

Events take place from June 5 through June 26, overlapping the time the festival would have celebrated its 10th season in venues across the Finger Lakes.

“We’re excited to offer virtual programming for people to enjoy while we wait to return to live performances,” said violinist Geoffrey Herd, GMF director. “The pandemic has pushed us to quickly innovate how we connect with our audience. While live performances have a unique thrill, this is a great opportunity for people to engage in a meaningful way with musicians and composers. The best part of all of this is that these innovations are here to stay and will continue to enrich our organization going forward.”

Through digital technology, GMF patrons and global audiences can experience performances by cellist Clive Greensmith, violinist Jinjoo Cho and Latin jazz band La Voz de Tres.

Audiences can interact with two Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, Jennifer Higdon and Shulamit Ran, and discuss the music of Florence Price with one of her 21st-century champions, pianist Michelle Cann. Violinist Ani Kavafian will share stories of her long and varied career as one of America’s most prominent chamber musicians.

GMF is continuing its mission of community engagement through an online masterclass with students from St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, as well as a series of video lectures for Geneva City School District students and staff, the Boys and Girls Club, Geneva YMCA, and other groups.

All events will be available on YouTube following their premieres, and shared with schools and retirement communities throughout the Finger Lakes. Programs will be presented on YouTube, Zoom and Facebook.

The schedule consists of “Why the Devil Chose the Violin” with Jinjoo Cho on June 5, “A Discussion with Jennifer Higdon” on June 11, “An Evening with La Voz de Tres” on June 13, “A Discussion with Shulamit Ran” on June 17, “A Living Room Recital” with Clive Greensmith on June 20, “Michelle Cann and Geoffrey Herd on Composer Florence Price” on June 24, and “Ani Kavafian: A Life in Music” on June 26. All events are at 7 p.m.

“We hope people will join us as we share music together, a gift for all of us, artists and audiences alike,” Herd said. “Until we can perform live for you again, please remember, music opens our hearts and helps us feel more connected to others, to ourselves and to the world around us.”

Visit genevamusicfestival.com for information.