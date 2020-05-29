The Golisano Foundation recently awarded $265,500 to 10 organizations in western New York and southwest Florida in its second round of COVID-19 Response grants.

Eight went to organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities: Alzheimer’s Association of the Finger Lakes, Alzheimer’s Association of WNY, Arc of Livingston-Wyoming, Camp Abilities, Catholic Charities Community Services, CDS Monarch, School of the Holy Childhood and Special Touch Bakery.

Two went to organizations dedicated to animal welfare through the Bailey and Friends Fund: Humane Society Naples in Florida and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.

This round brings the Foundation’s total COVID-19 Response Grant funding to $691,800.