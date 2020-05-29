Water for South Sudan initiated programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic focused on hygiene, as well as well-drilling and repair.

The Rochester nonprofit is providing hygiene awareness training to communities in Wau, South Sudan, to prevent the virus from spreading to communities where health care access is limited or nonexistent. It is sharing best practices for hand-washing and social distancing in Arabic, Dinka, Luol and English.

WFSS is working with UNICEF to deliver hygiene supplies to 25 rural primary health care centers. These centers are the first line of defense for patients seeking medical attention and meet the most basic health care needs.

Team members identified 10 centers without running water due to a broken well or lack of one. In response, WFSS rehabilitated five broken wells and drilled four new wells to ensure clinics can meet the increased need for clean water.