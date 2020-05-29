Weekend highs will be in the 60s before a return to more seasonal temperatures next week

Ahead of a slow-moving cold front today, conditions in the Finger Lakes region could be severe at times.

Storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, and hail is a possibility in some spots of the area. Showers and storms will take place in the afternoon and early evening. Behind the passing of the front, cooler and less humid conditions will return for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By next week, temperatures will rise from below average temperatures to average.