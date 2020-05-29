This Father’s Day, WXXI-TV and the Rochester Red Wings will take viewers back to the last regular season game played at Silver Stadium at 1 p.m. on June 21.

“Last at Bat” will share memories of fans and players with former Red Wings broadcaster Pete Weber and columnist Curt Smith. Along with the Aug. 30, 1996, game vs. the Ottawa Lynx, the program will feature a closing ceremony with Joe Altobelli, Naomi Silver and Harry Walker.

Fans can enter a drawing to win prizes during the broadcast, including a single-game suite at Frontier Field in 2021, a chance to throw the first pitch at a home game, merchandise and gift baskets. The drawing will open on June 12.

“HomeStage” will showcase Red Wings organist Fred Costello at noon on June 12. Visit wxxi.org for information.