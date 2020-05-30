A roundup of information from throughout the area

GENEVA — Canandaigua Churches in Action, the city of Geneva and Ontario County are partnering with Foodlink to provide boxes of dairy, meat and produce to households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County residents can register for a drive-thru distribution from 2 to 5 p.m. June 8 at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St., or noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua.

Call 585-396-4522 to register for the Geneva distribution; 585-396-4596 for Canandaigua. These will be no-touch distributions and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times. Only pre-registered households will be served.

CANANDAIGUA

Early bird gets the word

Starting with the June 16 edition, the Daily Messenger will be delivered to homes by 7 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and by 7:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For information, call 585-394-7600 for the "Early Bird Special."

Today, the "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been canceled. In its place is the "Rebuilding America" special section. The business page, including John Ninfo's personal-finance column, which appears Sundays, today is on page A6. The Classifieds begin on page D1. Other features, such as College Notes and Service Notes, will appear at times throughout the week in the A section.

CANANDAIGUA

Hair care center celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Count Canandaigua HAIR among the businesses sweating out exactly when the second phase of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic was supposed to take place.

The reopening in the Finger Lakes region was scheduled to happen Friday and did, although official word from the state came later than many businesses anticipated.

The hair care center in Parkway Plaza on June 1 plans to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

According to strict guidelines from the state, barbers and hair stylists will be able to resume services, although with strict precautions in place.

Owner Jason Harvey said temperatures will be taken, and customers are asked to wear a mask. He said chairs will be socially distanced and staff will be wearing safety gear. The business will be completely and hourly disinfected, he added.

The state wants clients to call ahead and make appointments as part of the reopening. For more information, call 585-393-0319.