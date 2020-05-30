A curfew is in place for all of Monroe County

ROCHESTER — What started as a peaceful protest became a chaotic scene Saturday afternoon at the Public Safety Building.

Thousands gathered earlier in the afternoon for a Black Lives Matter rally. It began at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park with speakers and song, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Those gathered marched from the park to the Public Safety Building and various locations in between. At every stop, marchers were peaceful.

Rochester police were present but did not intervene during the sanctioned portion of the rally, which ran until about 4 p.m. When the protest made its way to the Public Safety Building at around 5 p.m., that's when things quickly turned.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren blamed "outsiders" for the unrest. It's unclear where these outsiders are from or how police know they are not from Rochester.

Several people climbed atop Rochester police cars, spray painting and smashing at least two of them. One of the RPD cars was set on fire and Rochester police deployed tear gas canisters and pepper balls to disperse the crowd. Several cars were flipped over in the parking lot across from the Public Safety Building and multiple vehicles were on fire.

There were reports of looting at stores near the Liberty Pole in downtown Rochester. The looting extended to other portions of the city, including businesses on West Main Street.

Warren declared a local state of emergency and instituted a curfew effective until 7 a.m. Sunday. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic is prohibited except for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello also issued a curfew after declaring a state of emergency. It remains in effect until 6 a.m, Sunday. "For the safety of our community I’m asking everyone to stay home," he wrote on Twitter.

Rochester City Councilwoman Mary Lupien tweeted, "Please stay safe. The BLM rally was peaceful. This other group is not sanctioned. Tensions are high but we need to remain calm."

The peaceful protest followed a number of racially charged events across the U.S. in recent months, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Georgia.

"Today's actions on our streets show that the anger is real and it must be recognized and it has to be addressed," Warren said. "Those driving the violence are not of this city, are not of Rochester. … We are better than this. We will not let outsiders destroy what we are committed to rebuilding.”

"What you saw here today wasn't a protest, it was chaos," Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary said. Like Warren, Singletary blamed outsiders for the unrest. He labeled them as "anarchists."

Singletary applauded the efforts of his officers. He said they demonstrated "great restraint." Then Singletary said his department would use every tool available to identify those responsible.

He said several officers were being evaluated for injuries but did not offer any other specifics. It's also unclear if any arrests have been made.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter echoed Singletary and Warren.

"We are loaded with love for those who were peacefully protesting," Baxter offered, adding the protest was "hijacked."

Miguel Melendez, who works with the anti-violence group No Más Rochester, offered encouragement.

"We can do better. We will do better. I ask everyone just please go home," he said. "We will pick up tomorrow in a better place than we are today."

District Attorney Sandra Doorley implored residents to stay home. "Myself and the members of the office are hurting with our community and entire country," she wrote on Twitter. "I will do everything in my power to make sure justice will be served. Please stay safe."

The curfew order led Regional Transit Service to shut down service early.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley requested business owners on East Ridge Road close their doors early "for your own safety" as reports of looting spread into the suburbs.

Seeley shared, "Per IPD Chief Laird: Reports of looting businesses on East Ridge Road. Please stay home at this time."

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan implored residents to avoid West Ridge Road. "We have roving groups of people attempting to loot. We have everything under control but it would help if you avoided the area," he wrote on Twitter.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.