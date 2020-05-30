The order was issued Saturday after a peaceful protest in Rochester turned ugly

Mayor Lovely Warren and County Executive Adam Bello have declared a curfew effective at 9 p.m. Saturday for the city of Rochester and the entirety of Monroe County, respectively.

The order from the mayor cited the "widespread breach of the peace, disorderly conduct, and rioting imperiling the public safety of individuals and real and personal property" that came after protests earlier in the day over police treatment of black people in America.

Bello announced the county curfew in a tweet, adding that for "the safety of our community I'm asking everyone to stay home."

The curfew, which is part of a local state of emergency, will last until 7 a.m. Sunday. During the curfew, all non-essential pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be prohibited.