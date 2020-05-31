This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

As I write this column, one of the “lighter, more positive” things that NPR, CBS and many other media outlets are covering this week, is something that I observed and predicted early on in the shutdown, as I was out riding my seven bicycles. (Yes, I need seven bikes.)

Stuck at home and unable to engage in many other recreational activities, people have been dragging old bikes out of garages and basements and wanting bike shops to bring them back to life. Others have been buying bikes, as vehicles for some hard-to-come-by freedom and fun, or upgrading, now that they are “into cycling.” I predicted that as we got through this crisis, bicycle shops would be one of the long-term winners.

According to a recent NPR report and People for Bikes, bicycle sales in March were up 50% over last year, and, including stationary exercise bike, sales grew by 31% in the first quarter of this year. In addition, for those independent bike shops that were able to stay open, they saw a 20% increase in repairs.

A representative of People for Bikes stated that “We’re seeing families and individuals riding bikes in droves, more than we’ve seen over the last 20 years.”

One thing that could hold back sales in the future is that the majority of bicycles and parts sold in the U.S. come from China, and there are those tariff issues that could affect the bike boom.

Following up on that issue, I know that each of us during this slow down has had an opportunity to reflect upon our personal and family priorities, habits, relationships, futures, and so much more. I hope that everyone coming through this crisis will have found one or more big or small, new or renewed, things that they can incorporate into their future “new normal” life.

On a different issue, the economic news continues to be troublesome. We have heard that over 100,000 small businesses have already permanently closed, and over 40% of lost jobs may never come back, in part because businesses will now move more quickly to technology and artificial intelligence advances, and this will be a double whammy for many young people in their middle thirties, whose careers have been negatively impacted by both The Great Recession and this economic crisis. In addition, we have already seen many big box retailers go into bankruptcy, knowing that others, along with many individuals and small business owners, will follow in the future. Then, we can’t help but wonder how the airline, hospitality, and travel industries will survive until we have an effective and safe vaccine.

I wish I had some good answers or advice that could make us all feel better about our economic futures. I just continue to hope that our national, state, and local governments will do whatever is necessary to put “our” money to the most efficient and effective uses possible, including, in my opinion, implementing new programs to create jobs, in order to get us to a healthy economy as soon as possible.

When it comes to governments, I wonder, with the predicted budget shortfalls at all levels, whether this will be the thing that results in a dramatic increase in the legalization of marijuana as a way to replace those lost revenues.

As for individuals, I continue to hope that people will find ways, now and in the future, to save as much as possible given their individual circumstances.

Another thing that I can’t help but wondering about is that, with states reopening their economies, including the reopening of casinos and possibly sports events — despite all of the economic suffering by so many Americans — is there a dramatic pent-up gambling demand that we will see play out as casinos and sports events do reopen? It also makes me wonder what Americans have been doing with all the money that they used to gamble with at the casinos or wager on sports events. During the shutdowns, maybe they have been putting that gambling money into their emergency funds or their retirement accounts. I know this is a serious crisis, but I can still dream.

On yet another subject, regular readers know that I am a “cash is king” guy, and you have heard all of my reasons for it over the years. So you can imagine how concerned I am that this crisis has dramatically moved people all over the world away from using cash, for fear that paper money and coins changing hands spreads the coronavirus. From a report on abc7.com, experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small, but not non-existent, and the key is still to wash your hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer after handling cash, as well as debit and credit cards. I have to be honest, if you are really concerned, paying by phone may be your answer.

I know that these are very serious times, but all the advice I hear and read from psychologists includes finding a way to laugh a little. In that spirit, here is some of my favorite coronavirus humor.

• We were so bored at home this week that we gave each of our house plants a name.

• In an unsettling reversal of my teenage years, I am now yelling at my parents for going out.

• Day 1 of quarantine: I am going to take this opportunity to improve my health. Day 90 of quarantine: I am eating lasagna in my shower.

• Here is your Horoscope for today: you’ll be spending time at home.

• There are so many coronavirus jokes out there now, it’s a pundemic.

• I can tell you a coronavirus joke now, but you’ll have to wait two weeks to see if you got it.

• What’s the best way to avoid touching your face? Hold a glass of wine in each hand.

STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY AS WE REOPEN, AND THINK ABOUT SAVING MORE MONEY.

